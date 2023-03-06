CAMs strengthens account aggregator framework with acquisition of Think Analytics India

Computer Age Management Services announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Think Analytics India (Think360 AI), a full-stack AI and data sciences firm, which provides innovative solutions using digital technologies like advanced analytics, AI/ML and mobile & cloud computing.

Founded in 2013, Think360 AI offers Software as a service (SaaS) based products, data science and technology advisory services to market-leading firms in India and across the globe. It is one of the pioneers in using alternate data for financial inclusion and has recently launched analytical solutions within the Account Aggregator framework. Think360 AI's flagship products like Algo360, KwikID, AAmaze, and FlowXpert cater to clients in the BFSI segment with primary applications around Digital Lending, Digital Onboarding, Account Aggregation and Process Integration.

While CAMS's platform for mutual funds and alternatives serves over 300 funds across all facets of the operations of investor servicing, fund accounting and digital and value-added services, the company forayed into the path-breaking Account Aggregator arena via wholly owned subsidiary CAMS Financial Information Services. In a short span, the CAMSfinserv AA platform has onboarded over forty enterprise clients across the financial services segment.

