Alembic receives final approval for Fluorouracil Injection

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Fluorouracil Injection USP, 2.5 g/50 mL (50 mg/mL) Pharmacy Bulk Vial.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Fluorouracil Injection, 2.5 g/50 mL (50 mg/mL), of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Spectrum).
Fluorouracil Injection is indicated for the treatment of patients with adenocarcinoma of colon and rectum, adenocarcinoma of the breast, gastric adenocarcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.
Fluorouracil Injection USP, 2.5 g/50 mL (50 mg/mL) Vial, has an estimated market size of US$ 5 million for twelve months ending Dec 2022 according to IQVIA.
Alembic has a cumulative total of 182 ANDA approvals (159 final approvals and 23 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
