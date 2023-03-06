JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

India Forex Reserves Fall USD 325 million To USD 560.94 billion

CAMs strengthens account aggregator framework with acquisition of Think Analytics India
Business Standard

CAMS to acquire majority stake in Think Analytics India

Capital Market 

Computer Age Management Services has entered into definitive agreements with the founders of Think Analytics India (TAIPL) and with TAIPL to make a strategic investment in TAIPL by way of a secondary acquisition amounting to 55.42% of the total paid-up share capital subject to the conditions set out in the definitive agreements referred above (Transaction).

The Transaction is proposed to be completed before 10 April 2023.

Post completion, TAIPL shall become a subsidiary of the Company. Think Analytics Consultancy Services and Think360 AI, Inc. subsidiaries of TAIPL will become step down subsidiaries of the Company. The Company will also be entitled to acquiring the remaining shares in phases in accordance with the terms stipulated in the definitive agreements.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 10:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU