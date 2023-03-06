CAMS to acquire majority stake in Think Analytics India

Computer Age Management Services has entered into definitive agreements with the founders of Think Analytics India (TAIPL) and with TAIPL to make a strategic investment in TAIPL by way of a secondary acquisition amounting to 55.42% of the total paid-up share capital subject to the conditions set out in the definitive agreements referred above (Transaction).

The Transaction is proposed to be completed before 10 April 2023.

Post completion, TAIPL shall become a subsidiary of the Company. Think Analytics Consultancy Services and Think360 AI, Inc. subsidiaries of TAIPL will become step down subsidiaries of the Company. The Company will also be entitled to acquiring the remaining shares in phases in accordance with the terms stipulated in the definitive agreements.

