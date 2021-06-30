Board of Best Agrolife approves change in directorate

-
At meeting held on 30 June 2021The Board of Best Agrolife at its meeting held on 30 June 2021 has approved the appointment of Chetan as an Additional Director on Board of the company with effect from 01 July 2021. The Board also accepted resignation of Shweta Grover, Independent Director with effect from 01 July 2021.
