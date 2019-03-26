Kalpataru Power Transmission to acquire Swedish EPC Company

Kalpataru Power Transmission announced that its wholly owned subsidiary in Sweden, Kalpataru Power Transmission AB has entered into definitive Agreement to acquire i Grastrop AB, a Swedish EPC Company (LMG) headquartered in Grastrop, along with its two Wholly Owned subsidiaries.

The entities shall be acquired at an Enterprise value of approx.

USD 24 million. The equity value and exact cost of acquisition will be derived on the closing date.

The company through its wholly owned subsidiary will acquire 85% of share capital of

