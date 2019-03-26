JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Australia Market bounces back in green
Business Standard

MEP Infra's subsidiary MEP Longjian ACR achieves financial closure for road project in Maharashtra

Capital Market 

MEP Infrastructure Developers announced that its subsidiary, MEP Longjian ACR has achieved the Financial Closure in terms of the Concession Agreement executed with NHAI, by tying up of Project Finance of Rs.407.34 crores on 11 March 2019.

The Authority now has given 25 March 2019 as the Appointed Date for the project vide letter dated 25 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 26 2019. 09:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements