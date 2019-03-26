MEP Infra's subsidiary MEP Longjian ACR achieves financial closure for road project in Maharashtra

announced that its subsidiary, has achieved the Financial Closure in terms of the Concession Agreement executed with NHAI, by tying up of Project Finance of Rs.407.34 crores on 11 March 2019.

The Authority now has given 25 March 2019 as the Appointed Date for the project vide letter dated 25 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)