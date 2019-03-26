JUST IN
Outcome of board meeting of W S Industries (India)

Capital Market 

Held on 25 March 2019

The Board of W S Industries (India) at its meeting held on 25 March 2019 has approved change in designation of K.Rajasekar from Non- Independent Non Executive to Whole Time Director. The Board also approved execution of Debenture Subscription Agreement for Series B Debentures to be issued by its subsidiary W.S. T&D.

First Published: Tue, March 26 2019. 10:14 IST

