Outcome of board meeting of W S Industries (India)

Held on 25 March 2019The Board of W S Industries (India) at its meeting held on 25 March 2019 has approved change in designation of K.Rajasekar from Non- Independent Non Executive to Whole Time Director. The Board also approved execution of Debenture Subscription Agreement for Series B Debentures to be issued by its subsidiary W.S. T&D.
