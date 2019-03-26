L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins order for Coke Calciner Project in Sohar Industrial Estate, Oman

-
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, the wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won a large order from Tawfiq Coke Products-Oman.
The contract scope includes selection of technology licensor, FEED & EPC for a 2 x 225,000 TPA plant of calcined coke from green pet coke.
Process facilities include material handling, rotary kiln and cooler, combustion chamber, gas separation and associated offsite & utilities packages.
This award will further reinforce L&T's operations in Oman and provide an opportunity to contribute to the expansion of industrial facilities in Sohar.
