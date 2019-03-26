JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Outcome of board meeting of W S Industries (India)

US stocks end mostly lower
Business Standard

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins order for Coke Calciner Project in Sohar Industrial Estate, Oman

Capital Market 

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, the wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has won a large order from Tawfiq Coke Products-Oman.

The contract scope includes selection of technology licensor, FEED & EPC for a 2 x 225,000 TPA plant of calcined coke from green pet coke.

Process facilities include material handling, rotary kiln and cooler, combustion chamber, gas separation and associated offsite & utilities packages.

This award will further reinforce L&T's operations in Oman and provide an opportunity to contribute to the expansion of industrial facilities in Sohar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 26 2019. 10:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements