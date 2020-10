Board of Bharti Airtel approves exit from Ghanaian telecom market

On 27 October 2020

Bharti Airtel in its Board meeting held today, 27 October 2020 announced the approval of the Board for concluding an arrangement with the Government of Ghana wherein Government of Ghana will acquire 100% shares of Airtel Ghana ('AirtelTigo' or the 'Company') along with all customers, assets and agreed liabilities.

The parties are in advance stages of discussions for conclusion of the commercial agreement for the transfer of AirtelTigo on a going concern basis to the Government of Ghana. Accordingly, Airtel is voluntarily taking an impairment charge of Rs 184.1 crore.

AirtelTigo is a joint venture between 'Airtel' and 'Millicom' wherein Airtel holds a noncontrolling 49.95% share in AirtelTigo.

