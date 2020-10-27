Board of Bharti Airtel approves exit from Ghanaian telecom market

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel rallies 10 pc after Q4 earnings, hits 1-year high
Bharti Airtel launches cyber security solution - Airtel Secure
Bharti Airtel rallies over 11 pc after Q4 earnings, hits 1-yr high during intra-day
Bharti Airtel slips into red; posts Rs 5,237 cr loss for Jan-Mar
Bharti Airtel launches Airtel Xstream Bundle
-
On 27 October 2020Bharti Airtel in its Board meeting held today, 27 October 2020 announced the approval of the Board for concluding an arrangement with the Government of Ghana wherein Government of Ghana will acquire 100% shares of Airtel Ghana ('AirtelTigo' or the 'Company') along with all customers, assets and agreed liabilities.
The parties are in advance stages of discussions for conclusion of the commercial agreement for the transfer of AirtelTigo on a going concern basis to the Government of Ghana. Accordingly, Airtel is voluntarily taking an impairment charge of Rs 184.1 crore.
AirtelTigo is a joint venture between 'Airtel' and 'Millicom' wherein Airtel holds a noncontrolling 49.95% share in AirtelTigo.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU