Bosch announces resignation of directors

Bosch announced that Peter Tyroller, Non-Executive Director, vide his letter dated 27 October 2020, has conveyed his decision to step down from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 31 December 2020, upon his retirement from the services of Robert Bosch GmbH, Germany.

Jan-Oliver Roehrl, Joint Managing Director, vide his letter dated 27 October 2020, has conveyed his decision to step down from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 31 December 2020, upon assuming new responsibility as Executive Vice-President in Robert Bosch GmbH, Germany.

The resignation letters shall be placed before the ensuing Board Meeting to be held on 06 November 2020 for consideration of the Board of Directors.

