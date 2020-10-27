Bharti Airtel announces change in directorate

-
-
Bharti Airtel announced that Tan Yong Choo (Non-executive director) has resigned from her position w.e.f conclusion of Board meeting of Bharti Airtel dated 27 October 2020 and the Board, in its said meeting held on 27 October 2020, has appointed Tao Yih Arthur Lang as an additional director of the Company to hold office as Non-executive director till the date of next Annual General Meeting.
