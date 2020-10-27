Hero MotoCorp allots 18,087 equity shares under ESOP

Hero MotoCorp has allotted 18,087 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each to the eligible employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under the following Plans framed under Employee Incentive Scheme 2014.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 39,95,35,220 divided into 19,97,67,610 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)