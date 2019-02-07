Board of Bhilwara Technical Textiles appoints CFO cum CS

JUST IN
Business Standard

At meeting held on 07 February 2019

The Board of Bhilwara Technical Textiles at its meeting held on 07 February 2019 has approved the appointment of Arjun Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 7 February 2019. He has also been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 7 February 2019.

