Board of Birlasoft appoints MD and CEO

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 24 May 2019

The Board of Birlasoft has appointed Dharmander Kapoor (DIN 0008443715) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, for a period of 3 years, effective from 01 June 2019 subject to approval by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 19:44 IST

