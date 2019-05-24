Board of Birlasoft appoints MD and CEO

-
At meeting held on 24 May 2019The Board of Birlasoft has appointed Dharmander Kapoor (DIN 0008443715) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, for a period of 3 years, effective from 01 June 2019 subject to approval by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
