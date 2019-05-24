Board of RACL Geartech approves preferential issue of 5 lakh shares

JUST IN
At meeting held on 24 May 2019

The Board of RACL Geartech has approved the issue of 5,00,000 equity shares of the Company of the face value of Rs.10 each on preferential allotment basis through private placement, at a price of Rs.72.50 per equity share aggregating to Rs 3.62 crore.

