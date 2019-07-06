Board of Bronze Infra-Tech approves change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra Logistics change in directorate
Board of Pennar Industries approves change in directorate
Board of McNally Bharat Engineering Company approves change in directorate
Board of IIFL Holdings approves change in directorate
Pranavaditya Spinning Mills appoints an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
-
At meeting held on 06 July 2019The Board of Bronze Infra-Tech at its meeting held on 06 July 2019 has appointed the following -
a)Resignation of Mahesh Salvi (DIN:08067052) from the post of Director of the Company with immediate effect.
b)Resignation of Shanker Lal Pancholia (DIN:08068717) from the post of Director of the Company with immediate effect.
c)Appointment of Harshad Thorve (DIN:06605949) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect.
d)Appointment of Vishal Sonawane (DIN:08103078) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU