Board of Bronze Infra-Tech approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 06 July 2019

The Board of Bronze Infra-Tech at its meeting held on 06 July 2019 has appointed the following -

a)Resignation of Mahesh Salvi (DIN:08067052) from the post of Director of the Company with immediate effect.

b)Resignation of Shanker Lal Pancholia (DIN:08068717) from the post of Director of the Company with immediate effect.

c)Appointment of Harshad Thorve (DIN:06605949) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect.

d)Appointment of Vishal Sonawane (DIN:08103078) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect.

