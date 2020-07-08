Board of Can Fin Homes to consider fund raising options

On 17 July 2020

The Board of Can Fin Homes will meet on 17 July 2020 will consider the following proposals -

Raising funds by way of issue of equity shares through qualified institutions placement and/or preferential issue to promoters or rights issue and/ or any other permissible securities, subject to such approvals as may be required.

Borrowing/ raising funds by issue of on-shore and/or off-shore debt instruments including but not limited to bonds, non-convertible debentures, non-convertible subordinated debt Tier-II debentures, denominated in Indian currency and/or any foreign currency, in terms of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules and the Listing Regulations, as amended.

At the said meeting, the proposal for re-validation of the earlier authorisations given by the Board for issuing Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) as required by NHB Directions, will also be placed.

