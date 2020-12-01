Board of Castrol India approves change in director and CFO

-
ALSO READ
Castrol India revokes Final Dividend declares Second Interim Dividend
RIL, BP launch fuel and mobility joint venture
RIL hits record high after fuels, mobility JV with BP
Castrol India slips after net profit shrinks 32% in Q1
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announces cessation of ED and CFO
-
At meeting held on 30 November 2020The Board of Castrol India at its meeting held on 30 November 2020 has taken the following decisions:
i) Relinquishment of office of Chief Financial Officer & Wholetime Director, Rashmi Joshi (DIN: 06641898) with effect from close of business hours on 31 December 2020, to pursue another role within the bp Group.
ii) Appointment of Deepesh Baxi (DIN: 02509800) as Chief Financial Officer & Wholetime Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU