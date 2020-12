Board of Castrol India approves change in director and CFO

At meeting held on 30 November 2020

The Board of Castrol India at its meeting held on 30 November 2020 has taken the following decisions:

i) Relinquishment of office of Chief Financial Officer & Wholetime Director, Rashmi Joshi (DIN: 06641898) with effect from close of business hours on 31 December 2020, to pursue another role within the bp Group.

ii) Appointment of Deepesh Baxi (DIN: 02509800) as Chief Financial Officer & Wholetime Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2021.

