Board of Duke Offshore appoints director

At meeting held on 18 January 2019The Board of Duke Offshore at its meeting held on 18 January 2019 has appointed Pranay Mehta as a Non-Executive Independent Director. The Board has taken note of vacation of office of Pramod D. Patekar, Non-Exectuive Independent Director of the Company, due to his demise from natural cause.
