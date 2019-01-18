Board of Duke Offshore appoints director

JUST IN
At meeting held on 18 January 2019

The Board of Duke Offshore at its meeting held on 18 January 2019 has appointed Pranay Mehta as a Non-Executive Independent Director. The Board has taken note of vacation of office of Pramod D. Patekar, Non-Exectuive Independent Director of the Company, due to his demise from natural cause.

