Minda Industries wins award for 'Most Promising Company of the Year'

-
ALSO READ
Corrected: Trump says U.S. and Japan have begun talks on trade
Walmart India to spend $500 million to open 47 stores: report
White House adviser Kudlow says U.S. still talking to China on trade - CNBC
Trump ready to put tariffs on $500 billion of Chinese imports, CNBC reports
U.S.-China trade talks appear to be on hiatus, commerce secretary tells CNBC
-
At 'India Business Leaders Awards' (IBLA) Ceremony conducted by CNBC TV 18Minda Industries has been awarded with the 'Most Promising Company of the Year' Award in 'India Business Leaders Awards' (IBLA) Ceremony conducted by CNBC TV 18 in Mumbai on 17 January 2019. Nirmal Kumar Minda, Chairman & Managing Director, of the Company has received the said award on behalf of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU