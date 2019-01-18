JUST IN
Minda Industries wins award for 'Most Promising Company of the Year'

At 'India Business Leaders Awards' (IBLA) Ceremony conducted by CNBC TV 18

Minda Industries has been awarded with the 'Most Promising Company of the Year' Award in 'India Business Leaders Awards' (IBLA) Ceremony conducted by CNBC TV 18 in Mumbai on 17 January 2019. Nirmal Kumar Minda, Chairman & Managing Director, of the Company has received the said award on behalf of the Company.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 15:44 IST

