Board of Exide Industries approves change in MD & CEO

The Board of Exide Industries at its meeting held on 29 April 2021 has noted the retirement of Gautam Chatterjee as "Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer" (MD & CEO) of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours of 30 April 2021. The Board has elevated Subir Chakraborty (DIN 00130864) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a period of three (3) years from 1st May 2021.

The Board has appointed Avik Kumar Roy (DIN: 08456036) has been appointed as Additional Director (designation as Director - Industrial) from 01 May 2021.

