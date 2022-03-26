Board of Expleo Solutions approves purchase of IP and tech knowhow of Lucid

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel update on restructuring of its US coal operations
Expleo Solutions Ltd Spikes 5.25%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Rises 1.63%
Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit declines 12.07% in the September 2021 quarter
Expleo Solutions standalone net profit declines 8.73% in the September 2021 quarter
Information Technology stocks edge higher
-
At meeting held on 25 March 2022The Board of Expleo Solutions has approved the definitive agreements to be entered with Lucid Technologies and Solutions and its subsidiary Lucid Technologies and Solutions LLC (Lucid) towards purchase of their specific assets i.e. Intellectual Property (IP) and Technical Knowhow in India and Customer Contracts in US. The definitive agreements will be executed with effective date as 01 April 2022.
Lucid is engaged in the activity of Data Governance, Data Security and analytics led by their IP driven accelerators, capabilities. Lucid partners with leading data governance platform vendors. They have marquee clients in the US delivering value through their proprietary tools, assets and Agile, CMMi and PSP methodologies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU