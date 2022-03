Board of Expleo Solutions approves purchase of IP and tech knowhow of Lucid

At meeting held on 25 March 2022

The Board of Expleo Solutions has approved the definitive agreements to be entered with Lucid Technologies and Solutions and its subsidiary Lucid Technologies and Solutions LLC (Lucid) towards purchase of their specific assets i.e. Intellectual Property (IP) and Technical Knowhow in India and Customer Contracts in US. The definitive agreements will be executed with effective date as 01 April 2022.

Lucid is engaged in the activity of Data Governance, Data Security and analytics led by their IP driven accelerators, capabilities. Lucid partners with leading data governance platform vendors. They have marquee clients in the US delivering value through their proprietary tools, assets and Agile, CMMi and PSP methodologies.

