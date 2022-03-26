Mahindra & Mahindra forays into NFT universe

To unveil and auction first NFT for Thar on 29 March

Mahindra & Mahindra announced its entry into the NFT (non-fungible token) universe, with the release of its first tranche of tokens, becoming the first Indian automotive OEM to enter this space. NFTs are at the forefront of blockchain technology and have captured the interest of the digitally savvy and constantly connected generation. The entry of Mahindra into the NFT universe is yet another testimony of their continued focus on digital initiatives in the country.

The first NFT offerings from Mahindra will be based on the iconic Thar and will be released in collaboration with Tech Mahindra. Thar exemplifies the Mahindra promise of 'Explore the Impossible'. Additionally, its larger-than-life imagery is suited to the futuristic, socially wired landscape of NFTs. This first-ever series comprises four NFTs that will be put up for sale via an auction starting the 29 March 2022, on Tech Mahindra's NFT marketplace christened 'Mahindra Gallery'.

This will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the very first NFTs of Mahindra Thar by participating in the auction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)