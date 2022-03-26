Mahindra & Mahindra forays into NFT universe

-
ALSO READ
nOFTEN launches exclusive NFT collections of legendary Indian boxer, MC Mary Kom
Bharti Airtel acquires strategic stake in blockchain tech startup Aqilliz
PayU becomes fully certified token requestor and token service provider for Mastercard and Visa
Serial Entrepreneur Sri Vamsi Andukuri named Most Prominent CTO in Blockchain Technology
Bharti Airtel picks up strategic stake in blockchain startup - Aqilliz
-
To unveil and auction first NFT for Thar on 29 MarchMahindra & Mahindra announced its entry into the NFT (non-fungible token) universe, with the release of its first tranche of tokens, becoming the first Indian automotive OEM to enter this space. NFTs are at the forefront of blockchain technology and have captured the interest of the digitally savvy and constantly connected generation. The entry of Mahindra into the NFT universe is yet another testimony of their continued focus on digital initiatives in the country.
The first NFT offerings from Mahindra will be based on the iconic Thar and will be released in collaboration with Tech Mahindra. Thar exemplifies the Mahindra promise of 'Explore the Impossible'. Additionally, its larger-than-life imagery is suited to the futuristic, socially wired landscape of NFTs. This first-ever series comprises four NFTs that will be put up for sale via an auction starting the 29 March 2022, on Tech Mahindra's NFT marketplace christened 'Mahindra Gallery'.
This will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the very first NFTs of Mahindra Thar by participating in the auction.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU