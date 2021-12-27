Board of Gateway Distriparks takes on record NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

At meeting held on 27 December 2021The Board of Gateway Distriparks at its meeting held on 27 December 2021 has taken on record the copy of the order dated 2 December 2021 passed by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) sanctioning the scheme of amalgamation (merger by absorption) amongst Gateway Distriparks (Company), Gateway East India Private and Gateway Rail Freight (GRFL) and their respective shareholders.
The Board of Directors of the Company has approved filing of requisite Form INC-28 with the jurisdictional Registrar of Companies to make the Scheme effective. The date of filing of Form INC-28 shall be the Effective Date of the Scheme. On the Effective Date, the Company shall stand dissolved without being wound up as envisaged in Scheme.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU