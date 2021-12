Board of Gateway Distriparks takes on record NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

At meeting held on 27 December 2021

The Board of Gateway Distriparks at its meeting held on 27 December 2021 has taken on record the copy of the order dated 2 December 2021 passed by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) sanctioning the scheme of amalgamation (merger by absorption) amongst Gateway Distriparks (Company), Gateway East India Private and Gateway Rail Freight (GRFL) and their respective shareholders.

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved filing of requisite Form INC-28 with the jurisdictional Registrar of Companies to make the Scheme effective. The date of filing of Form INC-28 shall be the Effective Date of the Scheme. On the Effective Date, the Company shall stand dissolved without being wound up as envisaged in Scheme.

