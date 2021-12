Board of RBL Bank approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 25 December 2021

The Board of RBL Bank at its meeting held on 25 December 2021 has accepted the request of Vishwavir Ahuja to proceed on leave with immediate effect.

The Board appointed Rajeev Ahuja (currently the Executive Director) as interim Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Bank with immediate effect, subject to the regulatory and other approvals.

