Board of Gensol Engineering approves change in registered office

At meeting held on 18 January 2023The Board of Gensol Engineering at its meeting held on 18 January 2023 has approved change in the address of Registered Office of the company within local limit from A/2 12th Floor, Palladium Building Opp. Vodafone House, Corporate Road, Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat-380015 to 15th Floor, A Block, Westgate Business Bay, S G Road, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380051 with effect from 18 January 2023.
