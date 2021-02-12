Board of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise approves termination of GDR program

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Hospitals hits record high; jumps 15% in eight days
Apollo Hospitals slips after Q2 PAT declines over 30%
Apollo Hospitals gains after board approves fund raising
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise closes QIP issue
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reports consolidated net loss of Rs 208.19 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
At meeting held on 12 February 2021The Board of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise at its meeting held on 12 February 2021 has approved the proposal to proceed with the termination of the GDR program (current outstanding GDRs is 132,980 representing a equal number of equity shares - representing O.09% of the paidup share capital of the Company as on 31 January 2020) and delisting of GDRs, which are outstanding and listed on the LSE, subject to compliance with applicable laws and relevant rules.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU