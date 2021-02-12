Board of Healthcare Global Enterprises approves change in directorate

-
At meeting held on 11 February 2021The Board of Healthcare Global Enterprises at its meeting held on 11 February 2021 has approved the appointment of Anjali Ajaikumar Rossi (Anjali Ajaikumar) as the Executive Director - Strategy, on the Board of the Company, for a term of 2 years, effective from 01 April 2021.
The Board also approved to designate Dr. B S Ajaikumar, Whole time Director and the Chairman of the Board, as Executive Chairman. He shall also be a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.
