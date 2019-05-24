Board of Greaves Cotton approves buyback of shares up to Rs 227.50 cr

At meeting held on 23 May 2019The Board of Greaves Cotton at its meeting held on 23 May 2019 has resolved that the number of Equity Shares to be bought back shall be up to 1,30,00,000 equity shares, representing 5.32% of the total number of Equity Shares in the paid-up share capital of the Company as at 31 March 2019, for an aggregate consideration amount not exceeding Rs. 227.50 crore.
