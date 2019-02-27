Board of GSL Securities accepts resignation of company secretary

-
ALSO READ
Remi Sales & Engineering announces change in compliance officer
Remi Securities appoints Company Secretary
Mehta Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Amit Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Board of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies approves change in company secretary and compliance officer
-
At meeting held on 27 February 2019The Board of GSL Securities at its meeting held on 27 February 2019 has approved the following -
1. Taken note and accepted resignation of Mahesh Purohit, Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. 27 February, 2019.
2. Appointed Sant Kumar Bagrodia, having DIN 00246168, as compliance officer of the company
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU