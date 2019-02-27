JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sankhya InfoTech and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems collaborate on simulation and training for India

Board of Rain Industries approves change in directorate
Business Standard

Board of GSL Securities accepts resignation of company secretary

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 27 February 2019

The Board of GSL Securities at its meeting held on 27 February 2019 has approved the following -

1. Taken note and accepted resignation of Mahesh Purohit, Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. 27 February, 2019.

2. Appointed Sant Kumar Bagrodia, having DIN 00246168, as compliance officer of the company

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 14:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements