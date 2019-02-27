Vikas Proppant & Granite update on manufacture of proppants and mining of granite near Jodhpur

Vikas Proppant & Granite announced that the company is under process of negotiations with multinational equipment fabricators for plants and equipment to be installed for of Proppants (Unit 2) at Kaparda District

The company recently entered into a new niche market of Proppants which and other are importing currently. The company has planned to manufacture Proppants and of granite and fractured debris near

The company expects license to be issued early next week. On 26 February 2019, Engineer, has issued instruction letter bearing No.

Kha/Jod/A. P/Khatedaril2}lg-2017424 to Superintending Geological Scientist, Mines & Geo- Science Department, Jodhpur to submit its survey for estimated quantity of granite deposits of KhasraNo. 10/2 for issuance of mining license as per Raj. Government guidelines issued on 8 August 2018.

