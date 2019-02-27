Vikas Proppant & Granite update on manufacture of proppants and mining of granite near Jodhpur

-
-
Vikas Proppant & Granite announced that the company is under process of negotiations with multinational equipment fabricators for plants and equipment to be installed for manufacturing of Proppants (Unit 2) at Kaparda District Jodhpur.
The company recently entered into a new niche market of Proppants manufacturing which ONGC and other oil and gas drillers are importing currently. The company has planned to manufacture Proppants and mining of granite and fractured debris near Jodhpur.
The company expects mining license to be issued early next week. On 26 February 2019, Mining Engineer, Jodhpur has issued instruction letter bearing No.
Kha/Jod/A. P/Khatedaril2}lg-2017424 to Superintending Geological Scientist, Mines & Geo- Science Department, Jodhpur to submit its survey for estimated quantity of granite deposits of KhasraNo. 10/2 for issuance of mining license as per Raj. Government guidelines issued on 8 August 2018.
