Board of Hindustan Foods approves fund raising through issue of convertible warrants

At meeting held on 27 February 2019The Board of Hindustan Foods at its meeting held on 27 February 2019 has approved raising of funds through issue of warrants convertible into equal number of equity shares of Rs 10 each on preferential basis to non-promoters by issuing up to 28 lakh warrants. The Board approved increase in authorised share capital of the company and consequent amendments to Memorandum of Association and Article of Association of the company.
