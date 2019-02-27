Maruti Suzuki India launches New IGNIS

Maruti India launched the 2019 IGNIS, with new safety features and a distinct new look.

The 2019 gets Reverse Parking Assist System, Seat Belt Reminder and High Speed Alert System as standard features across all the variants. To enhance the design, roof rails have been added in the Zeta and variants.

The already comes equipped with dual front airbags, ABS and EBD, seat belt pre-tensioners with force limiters and ISOFIX - child seat restraint system as standard fitments. is compliant for frontal offset, side impact and yet to be introduced pedestrian safety crash regulations.

