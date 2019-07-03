JUST IN
Tata Communications MD and CEO resigns

With effect from 05 July 2019

Tata Communications announced that Vinod Kumar has resigned as MD and Group CEO of the company and as Director of the company and its associated companies for personal reasons.

The Board of directors has taken on record his resignation, and his resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 5 July, 2019.

Wed, July 03 2019.

