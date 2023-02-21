Board of Heritage Foods approves allotment of 4,63 cr rights equity shares

At meeting held on 21 February 2023

The Board of Heritage Foods at its meeting held on 21 February 2023 has approved the allotment of 4,63,98,000 rights equity shares at a price of Rs.5 per equity share.

Accordingly, pursuant to the allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased from Rs.23,19,90,000/- divided into 4,63,98,000 equity shares face value of Rs.5/- each to Rs.46,39,80,000/- divided into 9,27,96,000 equity shares face value of Rs.5/- each.

