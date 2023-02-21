JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

NIBE gains on raising Rs 53 cr via preferential issue
Business Standard

Board of Heritage Foods approves allotment of 4,63 cr rights equity shares

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 21 February 2023

The Board of Heritage Foods at its meeting held on 21 February 2023 has approved the allotment of 4,63,98,000 rights equity shares at a price of Rs.5 per equity share.

Accordingly, pursuant to the allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased from Rs.23,19,90,000/- divided into 4,63,98,000 equity shares face value of Rs.5/- each to Rs.46,39,80,000/- divided into 9,27,96,000 equity shares face value of Rs.5/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 13:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU