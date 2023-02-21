Board of Heritage Foods approves allotment of 4,63 cr rights equity shares

-
-
At meeting held on 21 February 2023The Board of Heritage Foods at its meeting held on 21 February 2023 has approved the allotment of 4,63,98,000 rights equity shares at a price of Rs.5 per equity share.
Accordingly, pursuant to the allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased from Rs.23,19,90,000/- divided into 4,63,98,000 equity shares face value of Rs.5/- each to Rs.46,39,80,000/- divided into 9,27,96,000 equity shares face value of Rs.5/- each.
