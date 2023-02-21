Aerolloy Technologies signs MoU with Dassault Aviation

-
ALSO READ
Shyam Metalics announces its 3rd acquisition for facilitating inorganic growth in steel space
Shyam Metalics soars on concluding acquisition of Mittal Corp
Meghmani Organics commissions Phase 1 of Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) plant at Dahej
Bharat Forge, HAL and Saarloha inks MoU for production of aerospace grade steel alloys
PTC Inds hits the roof after subsidiary bags contract from Safran Aircraft Engines
-
For prospective supply of Titanium Cast Parts and material to DassaultAerolloy Technologies (a wholly owned subsidiary of PTC Industries, herein referred to as ATL), a manufacturer of strategic and critical materials and high integrity metal components, for various critical and super-critical applications in aerospace, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dassault Aviation, a major player in the global aerospace industry.
To address the anticipated requirements of the Defence and Aerospace sector, the organisations will seek and develop opportunities for cooperation and partnership on various fronts. Through this MoU, PTC and Dassault Aviation will jointly explore prospective collaboration for Dassault Aviation's potential purchase of Titanium Casting Parts and Titanium Raw Materials from Aerolloy Technologies.
As part of the MoU, the two organisations will evaluate the possibility of Dassault Aviation purchasing Titanium and Super Alloy material, components, and castings for Aerospace applications from Aerolloy Technologies. These titanium castings and components shall be used for Rafale multirole fighters and other Dassault manufactured aircraft.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU