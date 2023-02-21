Aerolloy Technologies signs MoU with Dassault Aviation

For prospective supply of Titanium Cast Parts and material to Dassault

Aerolloy Technologies (a wholly owned subsidiary of PTC Industries, herein referred to as ATL), a manufacturer of strategic and critical materials and high integrity metal components, for various critical and super-critical applications in aerospace, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dassault Aviation, a major player in the global aerospace industry.

To address the anticipated requirements of the Defence and Aerospace sector, the organisations will seek and develop opportunities for cooperation and partnership on various fronts. Through this MoU, PTC and Dassault Aviation will jointly explore prospective collaboration for Dassault Aviation's potential purchase of Titanium Casting Parts and Titanium Raw Materials from Aerolloy Technologies.

As part of the MoU, the two organisations will evaluate the possibility of Dassault Aviation purchasing Titanium and Super Alloy material, components, and castings for Aerospace applications from Aerolloy Technologies. These titanium castings and components shall be used for Rafale multirole fighters and other Dassault manufactured aircraft.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)