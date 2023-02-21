Gujarat Ambuja Exports signs MoU with Govt. of Gujarat

-
For setting up a 900 TPD Greenfield Corn Wet-Milling Plant at Himmatnagar, GujaratGujarat Ambuja Exports has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Gujarat to setup a 900 TPD Greenfield Corn Wet-Milling Plant at Himmatnagar, Gujarat.
The state-of-the-art Manufacturing facility would have a capacity of 550 TPD of Maize Starch Powder, 50 TPD of Malto-Dextrin Powder and 300 TPD of Feed Ingredients. The Greenfield Expansion is expected to be completed by 2025. The facility will be setup adjacent to the existing 550 TPD Corn Wet-Milling Plant. With this, the company's total Maize Processing capacity will reach 6000 TPD by 2025. The cost of the project would be Rs 333 crores, which would be financed via internal accruals.
