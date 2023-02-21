JUST IN
Board of SpiceJet to consider preferential issue of shares and fund raising

On 24 February 2023

The Board of SpiceJet will meet on 24 February 2023 to consider issuance of equity shares on preferential basis consequent upon conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares of the Company, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

Further, the Board of Directors will also discuss and consider options for raising fresh capital through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 10:51 IST

