Board of SpiceJet to consider preferential issue of shares and fund raising

-
ALSO READ
SpiceJet jumps on clearing ICAO safety audit
SpiceJet drops on buzz it sends 80 pilots on unpaid leave
Jet Airways (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 248.78 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Jet Airways (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 308.24 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Benchmarks hit fresh intraday low; PSU banks tumble
-
On 24 February 2023The Board of SpiceJet will meet on 24 February 2023 to consider issuance of equity shares on preferential basis consequent upon conversion of outstanding liabilities into equity shares of the Company, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.
Further, the Board of Directors will also discuss and consider options for raising fresh capital through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU