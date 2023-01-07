Board of Heritage Foods to approve offer letter for rights issue

-
On 13 January 2023The Board of Heritage Foods will meet on 13 January 2023 to consider and approved final letter of offer for the proposed rights issue of 4,63,98,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each for cash at a price of Rs. 5 per rights equity shares for an amount aggregating to Rs. 23.19 crore of the company.
