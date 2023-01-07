PNC Infratech update on NHAI highway project in Uttar Pradesh

-
PNC Infratech announced that its subsidiary, Hathras Highways ((SPV/Concessionaire) received 'Appointed Date' of 02 January 2023 for the following HAM Project of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as detailed below:
Four Laning of NH 5308 from Gaju Village(Design Km. 32.982 Mathura-Aligarh District Boundary) to Devinagar Bypass (Existing Km. 208.000 of SH 33(NH-530B) - (Design Km. 66.000) (Design Length 33.018 km) in Uttar Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) - Package-1C.
