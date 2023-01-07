Tata Steel Long Products Q3FY23 production and delivery volumes

Tata Steel Long Products (Consolidated) Q3FY23 Production & Delivery Volumes (Provisional) Figures in thousand tons Q3FY23 Q2FY23 Q3FY22 9MFY23 9MFY22 Production Volumes Direct reduced iron 183 203 185 620 626 Crude steel 228 161 171 580 518 Sales Volumes Direct reduced iron 139 153 125 447 443 Crude steel 194 157 164 524 494

DRI production and sales are net of conversion volume.

DRI sales volume represents sales to external customers.

Key Highlights:

For 9MFY23, crude steel production was up 12% YoY while deliveries were up 6% YoY.

During the quarter, crude steel production and deliveries were higher on QoQ and YoY basis. Volumes include that of Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL), which began operations within 3 months of completion of acquisition.

NINL crude steel production stood at ~54,000 tons and deliveries stood at ~42,000 tons.

NINL is presently undergoing ramp up to rated capacity of ~1 mn tons. Tata Tiscon rebars are being made from NINL billets.

For 9MFY23, DRI production and sales volumes were broadly similar. During the quarter, DRI production and sales were lower on QoQ basis as one of the two units started operating as a conversion unit for Tata Steel from end November.

