Tata Steel Q3FY23 Production & Delivery figures

Tata Steel Q3FY23 Production & Delivery Volumes (Provisional) (all figures in million tons) Q3FY23 (Provisional) Q2FY23 Q3FY22 9MFY23 9MFY22 Production Volume Tata Steel India 5.00 4.80 4.81 14.72 14.16 Tata Steel Europe 2.25 2.40 2.57 7.08 7.80 Tata Steel Thailand 0.27 0.30 0.32 0.89 0.94 Delivery Volume Tata Steel India 4.73 4.91 4.42 13.71 13.15 Tata Steel Europe 1.96 1.87 2.16 5.98 6.62 Tata Steel Thailand 0.29 0.30 0.32 0.90 0.99

Production figures include : India - Crude Steel Production; Europe - Liquid Steel Production; Tata Steel Thailand - Saleable Steel Production.

Figures for Tata Steel India includes Tata Steel Standalone and Tata Steel Long Products.

For 9MFY23, Tata Steel India crude steel production and deliveries were up 4% on YoY basis while domestic deliveries were up ~10% YoY.

In 3QFY23, Tata Steel India crude steel production stood at 5 million tons and was up 4% on YoY and QoQ basis. Deliveries stood at 4.73 million tons and were up 7% YoY primarily driven by 11% growth in domestic deliveries, which also led to improvement in product mix.

Record domestic deliveries across segments in 9MFY23:

- 'Automotive & Special Products' segment deliveries stood at ~2 million tons and were up 7% on YoY basis, surpassing the previous best recorded in 9MFY19. For the quarter, deliveries were marginally lower due to drop in automotive production.

- 'Branded Products & Retail' segment deliveries stood at ~4.1 million tons and were up 10% YoY, similar to the previous best in 9MFY20. For the quarter, deliveries were up 13% YoY.

Tata Tiscon registered best ever quarterly sales enabled by expanded reach.

- 'Industrial Products & Projects' segment deliveries stood at ~5.2 million tons and were up 13% YoY, surpassing the previous best recorded in 9MFY20. For the quarter, deliveries were up 15% YoY and were the best ever quarterly sales driven by increase in value added products.

- Revenues from Tata Steel Aashiyana, an e-commerce platform for Individual Home builders, grew by around 49% YoY to Rs. 1,419 crores in 9MFY23.

Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL) has begun operations within 3 months of completion of acquisition and is presently undergoing ramp up to rated capacity of ~1 million tons. Tata Tiscon rebars are being made from NINL billets.

During the quarter, Tata Steel Europe steel deliveries stood at 1.96 million tons and were lower on YoY basis but up 5% on QoQ basis. Production was lower on QoQ and YoY basis.

