Board of HFCL allots 49.34 lakh equity shares to HFCL Employees Trust

On 15 July 2021

The Board of HFCL on 15 July 2021 has approved the allotment of 49,34,300 equity shares having face value of Re.1/- each, to HFCL Employees Trust, for implementing the benefits of the HFCL Employees' Long Term Incentive Plan-2017 of the Company, pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, in lieu of the Vested Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) granted to the eligible employees of the Company, for cash.

After allotment of the aforesaid equity shares, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs.128,43,77,194/- to Rs.128,93,11,494/-.

