Kirloskar's realign business vision to become fully integrated conglomerate

Kirloskar Oil Engines, Kirloskar Chillers, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries and Kirloskar Industries have undertaken a refresh of their respective business vision. The refreshed vision is aligned with the need to be future-ready in a constantly evolving world and stems from the desire to enhance the experience throughout the customer journey.

The exercise involves not just a revitalisation of the businesses from robust, engineering-led firms to solution providers that lead today's transformed industrial landscape, but also being more customer-centric than ever before.

In line with the founder's vision of ensuring that all products are a step ahead of time, the companies will constantly innovate with an eye on the future.

The expanded vision implies a promise to all customers that their dreams can now be truly limitless and will be fulfilled.

The 'Limitless' vision will span over eight business areas, laying the foundation for aggressive plans in the B2C domain whilst continuing to power robust growth in the B2B companies. This will include large investments over two to three years across all business lines.

This also involves infusion of new technologies, apart from new offerings including real estate and NBFC.

A refreshed brand identity and colours have been adopted as a part of this exercise. While the logo has elements of human-centricity and future-readiness, the colours allude to the legacy that the 130-year-old name carries, and the years put in to fulfil the dreams of those it has touched. The values of Innovative thinking, Empathy, Collaboration, Integrity, Excellence and Value-creation will be deeply entrenched in the operations going forward.

