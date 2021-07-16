NIIT partners with Sushant University to offer future ready programs

-
NIIT has entered into a partnership with Sushant University, one of the leading education institutions situated in Gurugram, to offer their upcoming batches of Bachelors in Computer Applications (BCA) and Bachelors in Technology (B Tech) in Computer Science specializations in Banking & Finance, and StackRoute - Full Stack Product engineering respectively.
The partnership aims to deliver Future Ready programs to improve learning and employability for fresh graduates and empower them with the necessary skills, to become Day 1 job ready Industry professionals.
