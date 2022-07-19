Board of Hindustan Unilever approves change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Volumes soar at Hindustan Unilever Ltd counter
Hindustan Unilever Ltd spurts 0.46%, up for five straight sessions
Hindustan Unilever Ltd spurts 2.05%, gains for third straight session
Hindustan Unilever announces change in directorate
Hindustan Unilever hits 52-week low; declines 14% in nine days
-
At meeting held on 19 July 2022The Board of Hindustan Unilever at its meeting held on 19 July 2022 has approved the appointment of Yogesh Mishra, presently Vice President, Supply Chain for Beauty & Personal Care business for South Asia as a Member of Management Committee of the Company designated as Executive Director, Supply Chain with effect from 1 September 2022.
Further, Wilhelmus Uijen (Willem Uijen) (DIN: 08614686), presently Executive Director, Supply Chain has been elevated to a global role in Unilever, consequent to which he shall step down as Whole-time Director and Member of Management Committee of the Company with effect from 31 August 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU