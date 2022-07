Board of Hindustan Unilever approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 19 July 2022

The Board of Hindustan Unilever at its meeting held on 19 July 2022 has approved the appointment of Yogesh Mishra, presently Vice President, Supply Chain for Beauty & Personal Care business for South Asia as a Member of Management Committee of the Company designated as Executive Director, Supply Chain with effect from 1 September 2022.

Further, Wilhelmus Uijen (Willem Uijen) (DIN: 08614686), presently Executive Director, Supply Chain has been elevated to a global role in Unilever, consequent to which he shall step down as Whole-time Director and Member of Management Committee of the Company with effect from 31 August 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)