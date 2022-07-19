Sterlite Technologies signs Rs 250 cr multi-year deal with an Indian telecom operator

Sterlite Technologies announced a deal with one of India's leading telecom operators. Pursuant to this arrangement, STL seeks to fulfil the telecom operator's requirement for setting up a high-performance, modern communication network in India. STL, already a leading network modernisation partner for the telecom player, further strengthens its relationship with the telco with this deal. With this multi-year deal, worth Rs 250 crore, STL aims to provide specialised optical fibres and deployment services to build the service provider's network across 9 telecom circles, pan India.

As India's data demand grows, dense fiberisation is the need of the hour.

This is being driven by investments in 5G, FTTH, data centres and next-gen digital networks by private telcos. STL, with its combined capabilities in optical fibres, network design and deployment services and programmatic network management, is uniquely positioned to deliver significant value. In this nationwide project, STL intends to provide a pre-integrated suite of optical fibre cables comprising Armored, Duct and Universal cables complying with varied deployment scenarios and integration services with its unique end-to-end deployment methodology.

These optical fibre cables are a suitable choice for direct burial and duct installations. The design with Polyethylene outer jacket and unbonded steel tape promotes ease of installation and provides protection against rodents along with improved crush and impact resistance.

STL's optical connectivity solutions seek to enable the service provider to deliver a world-class customer experience through enhanced scalability, reduced latency, and improved bandwidth. The densely fiberised network is also expected to form the foundation for many next-gen services such as 5G, FTTH, IoT, enterprise networks, and Industry 4.0.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)