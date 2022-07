Canara Bank raises Rs 2000 crore via AT 1 bond issuance

Canara Bank has raised Rs 2000 crore by way of allotment of 2000 8.24% Non-Convertible, Perpetual, Taxable, Subordinated, Fully Paid Up, Unsecured, Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds on 19 July 2022.

The Bank came out with issuance of Rs. 2000 crore of Additional Tier I bonds on 15 July 2022.

The bank received total bid amount of Rs. 5719 crore, out of which full issuance of Rs. 2000 crore was accepted at 8.24%.

