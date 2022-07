Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services partners with Credgenics

To digitally empower its retail loan collections

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announced a partnership with Credgenics, a leading provider of SaaS (Software As A Service) based collections and debt resolution technology platform. With this association, Mahindra Finance plans to digitally empower its retail loan collections.

The Credgenics platform will enable Mahindra Finance in streamlining and digitizing borrower communications including litigation modules across the loan portfolio. By consolidating capabilities distributed across multiple vendors, the Credgenics platform will reduce the processing time and provide comprehensive tracking and monitoring capabilities at pincode & village level to the loan teams.

