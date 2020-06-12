Board of IDFC First Bank approves preferential allotment of 86.24 cr shares

At meeting held on 12 June 2020

The Board of IDFC First Bank at its meeting held on 12 June 2020 has approved the allotment of 86,24,40,704 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10 each fully paid up, at a price of Rs. 23.19 per equity share on preferential basis to promoter and non-promoter entities.

With the allotment of the above shares, the equity base of the Bank stands increased from present level of 4,80,99,03,016 (Nos.) to 5,67,23,43,720 (Nos.) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

